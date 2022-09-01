Seven men arrested for fighting in Mentakab (Video)

POLICE have detained seven men after they were involved in a fight which was recorded in a video that went viral on Facebook yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff said the incident took place in Mentakab, Pahang and those arrested were between 19 and 35 years old.

“Police made the first information report (FIR) to initiate an investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 160 for causing the riot.

“Police arrested seven men as of now and the efforts to track the rest involved is underway,“ he said in a statement today.