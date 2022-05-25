Several roads in KL hit by flash floods

FLASH floods inundated several areas in the Kuala Lumpur today following non-stop rain since morning.

Several locations in the capital are experiencing rising waters, with netizens taking to social media to share videos and images of their areas.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Transportation Management Centre tweeted that Jalan Ampang to Jalan Dang Wangi is inundated.

A Twitter post also revealed that as of 12:28 pm, Smart Tunnel has been closed off completely in preparation for the flood.