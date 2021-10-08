Sex and the City spin-off to hit screens in December

The Sex and the City spin-off titled And Just Like That is set to hit the screens again in December on HBO Max.

The original series followed the lives of four women in New York negotiating work and relationships in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The spin-off will see the friends reuniting and navigating the reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the titular character Carrie, promised the return of “some beloved friends.”

However, Kim Cattrall, who played the popular character Samantha, won’t be joining the reunion.

No official reason was given as to why Cattrall won’t make an appearance, but it has been a known fact that Cattrall has a contentious relationship with the show in the past, in particular with her former co-star Parker.

The iconic series won several awards including seven Emmys. The series went on to inspire two films and TV series prequel starring Anna Sophia Robb.