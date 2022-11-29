Sex workers harassed in viral video

IT is no secret that Malaysia has sex workers stationed very late at night waiting near street corners and alleyways to earn a living.

However, just because many do not condone the occupation, it does not mean they deserve to be disrespected.

A viral video posted on a Facebook group 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians showed someone recording a video driving around Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur also believed to be singing to the sex workers to humiliate them.

Some sex workers turned away upon noticing the camera while one of them flung a packet drink in the video creator’s direction.

With the video gaining traction, some netizens took the sex workers’ side, defending them and criticising the video creator’s actions.

“Please don’t discriminate against them. They’re human like us. Leave them alone,” a netizen commented.

“I don’t think they wanted to live like this. We do not know their story. Discriminating against them is not funny,” another netizen said.

“What have they done to you? They have not stolen anything, cheated anyone or committed any crimes. We should always respect one another,” a netizen added.