SG car owner rudely ignores M’sian police and drives off after asked to stop

AFTER hearing innumerable infamous tales from our Singaporean brothers and sisters, we are aware that perhaps somewhere down the line, the rivalry still exists today. Similar to the Singaporean driver of today who believed he was too cool to stop for the cops.

A police officer was seen confronting the driver of a silver Honda Civic with a Singaporean licence plate in a 1-minute film that appeared to be a reupload of an older video but has now become popular once more on Twitter.

To the officer’s dismay, the motorist completely disregarded his orders to stop the automobile and continued driving.

The policeman then approached the automobile, stood in front of it, and tapped on it to draw the driver’s attention.

The policeman waited for the car to halt before moving to the side of it and knocking on the driver’s window.

The police had to stand in front of the car to prevent the driver from leaving, but the motorist put his foot on the throttle and continued driving.

After a little while, the automobile is eventually forced to come to a stop on the side of the road while two additional cops in vests converse with the driver.

Many online users condemned the driver for acting in a very demoralising way, especially given that “they” had demonstrated that they are a “1st world country.”