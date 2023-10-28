SG woman exposes teenage boy for stealing RM174 worth of food delivery orders

THERE could be many ways one’s food delivery order could go wrong, including it being stolen.

A woman in Singapore recently exposed a teenage boy stealing her food delivery orders shortly after it was dropped off.

Eyna Ariffin shared her frustrating experience on her personal Facebook account, revealing the teenager’s record of stealing her food from a month ago, according to the front door security camera footage.

Eyna added that she had never experienced such an incident until last month and noticed that the culprit was just the teenager, whom she speculated must have “just moved in” her HDB block.

Furthermore, she also exposed the thefts on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, asking for the minor’s parents to come forward.

“I lost almost S$50 (RM174) worth of food,” she said in her post.

Netizens advised her to request the rider pass the food to her personally as one way to overcome the matter however Eyna explained that it was “impossible” for her to do so due to time constraints.

Others even suggested leaving a food decoy to catch the young boy red-handed in the act and also expose his actions to her neighbours.

The whole experience has left Eyna infuriated as she paid the meal with her hard-earned money.