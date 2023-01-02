Shop’s metal barricades blocking public walkway taken down by city council

PICTURES of a shop front have gone viral as of late after it was seen having metal barricades on the pavement, blocking other people’s paths on the walkway.

Believed to be located in Pasir Gudang, Johor, pictures of the shop front’s metal barricades that were circulating online recently have invited netizen’s ire due for only inconveniencing others but a safety hazard for people with disabilities and the elderly, according to a Twitter post by @BMVFM.

Since the matter went viral, the shop’s owner allegedly shot back at those who criticised her business practices. She had uploaded an angry post on social media about how her business had become popular for the wrong reasons

“Those of you who shared my shop’s picture on purpose, were you hungry for attention? Hungry for views?,” she shot back in her post.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user @redzuanNewsMPB, the Pasir Gudang City (MBPG) Council got wind of this issue and has already taken down the barricades.

According to the post, it was believed that the Mayor stated that the shop owner had been issued two notices by the city council prior to taking down the barricades but she was adamant about maintaining the structures.

“The Mayor said MBPG had issued two notices however the owner had gone against the rules and kept said building structures,” the post said.