Shopper’s underwear found together with clothing store’s jeans

TRYING out clothes in a clothing store is a common experience for shoppers since we want the apparel to fit us and see how we look in them.

Sometimes we may leave an item behind accidentally, however we would be a lot more aware if we lost significant items especially when it comes to our own clothes.

One clothing store employee discovered a baffling but disturbing find of someone’s underwear rolled up together with the store’s pair of jeans.

The Thaiger reported that the clothing store company in Vietnam decided to post the unusual find on social media hoping to reach out to the owner of the intimate apparel.

“You must have been in a rush. Don’t be surprised, and don’t think we intentionally stole your (underwear). We haven’t sold a single item but we’re already in profit!” the clothing store employee posted online.