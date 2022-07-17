Shortage of Paracetamol reported in retail stores

PARACETAMOL, a drug commonly used to relieve fever and headaches, are reportedly in short supply, Sinar Daily reports.

This was revealed following a survey by Sinar Ahad at several pharmacies.

According to a pharmacist Sinar Ahad spoke to, Covid-19 patients were buying the pills.

She said some might be stocking up as Covid cases are on the rise again.

“The demand has been extremely high, and the current supply is not enough to meet the public demand,” she told Sinar Ahad.

Meanwhile, another pharmacist Haleeza said, other than paracetamol, there was a shortage of medicines for sore throat and cough due to lack of supply.