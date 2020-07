The news of the Bachchan family testing positive for Covid-19 is known around the world by now. Shweta Bachchan Nanda is one of the few in the family who tested negative and she shared a post on Instagram about the feeling of absence.

In the Bachchan family, only Jaya, Shweta, her children Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and 26 staff members tested negative.

Her Instagram photo showed a morning sky filled with clouds and a ball of sun in a corner. Near the centre of the picture was a bird flying across the sky.

Her caption is a quote by British writer, CS Lewis: ‘...absence is like the sky, spread over everything.’

Fans left heart and hug emojis, and caring messages for the author, journalist and former model.