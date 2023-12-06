Siblings surprise their father with his “dream” motorcycle for Father’s Day

WITH Father’s Day approaching, a lot of us will not hesitate to get the best gifts and/or plan outings and surprises to show our gratitude and love towards the man of the house, thanking him for his sacrifices and the time spent raising us.

A group of siblings have banded together to buy a motorcycle for their father as a Father’s day surprise.

In two separate videos uploaded by siblings Anis (@sayacumakucen) and Aliff (@aliffaimanazmi_), the videos showed the entire family at a motorcycle dealership getting said gift for their father.

In Aliff’s video, it is said that the siblings were at the dealership initially pretending to survey the motorcycles there until they were outside the dealership and then shifted their attention to a sleek, red motorcycle with the same license plate as their father’s lorry.

One of the siblings then revealed the sweet surprise to the father saying: “Actually, we (siblings) bought the motorcycle for you” in which the father, needless to say, was taken aback at first but became teary-eyed, touched by his children’s meaningful gift.

According to Anis’s video, the motorcycle gifted to her father was said to be his “dream motorcycle”.

“I cannot repay you for all your sacrifices with this motorcycle only. But all I know is as long as I am alive, I will work hard to make you and mom happy.

“Your happiness is my priority. Just as you have tirelessly worked hard for me back then, it is my turn to do so this time.

“Please do not cry, Father. Be happy today. You have worked so hard and gone through so much to raise us. Please accept this gift from us for you,” Anis captioned her video.

Netizens were, of course, touched by the siblings’ thoughtful gift while some reminisced their fathers who have passed away, reminding the siblings to cherish their parents while they are still around