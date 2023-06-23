Simpsons writer took four dives in Titan sub, said there were communication issues on all four trips

A man who completed four dives, including to the Titanic with the Titan submersible, opened up about his past experiences recently.

Mike Reiss, an executive producer and writer of the famous television comedy series, The Simpsons, explained that all four of his trips with OceanGate, the company that operated the Titan submersible, had communication issues.

“I took four different dives with the company, one to the Titanic and three off of New York City, and communication was lost, at least briefly, every single time,“ Reiss told CNN.

He added that he had to sign a waiver beforehand that mentioned the possibility of death three times. However, he explained that he did not feel that the company acted rashly.

“There was one dive we took, as soon as communication went out, we went right back to the surface,“ Reiss said.

He added that his wife was supposed to tag along with him on the voyage to the Titanic, but she tested positive for Covid-19 and had to stay behind.

Sadly, all five people aboard the Titan submersible that took the recent voyage to the Titanic are believed to be dead, and debris discovered in the search area was consistent with a “catastrophic implosion,“ the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The debris field was found on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean, a couple of hundred metres from the wreckage of the Titanic.

The five passengers were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush; Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a marine archaeologist who has made dozens of dives to the site; British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding; and British-Pakistani father Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman, scions of a business dynasty.