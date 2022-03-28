Singapore dine-and-dash saga gets complicated

A SINGAPOREAN couple has run into difficulties with the authorities after failing to pay for their meals. The couple – who was on their first date – ordered a luxurious meal worth SGD269.55 (RM839.26) at a Korean barbecue restaurant. However, both left without paying for the bill.

When the two were contacted by the owner Madam Ho, they each insisted that the other person should cover the payment instead. According to the man, Mr Jung, his date had promised to treat him after standing him up a couple of times.

“We were only (at the restaurant) for an hour, from around 7.30pm to 8.30pm,” said Jung, who is a manager in his 50s. “I told her, thanks for dinner, and I went outside to wait for less than five minutes while she went to the washroom.

“She came out, and I thought she (had) paid. I said goodbye and we went in different directions.”

Jung further elaborated that his date had ordered an expensive Korean beef set as their meal, assuming that she was treating him.

But clearly, he got the wrong idea. The lady who has since paid for her share explained to Madam Ho that Jung offered to pay. This is because he felt bad for leaving during their meal a few times to attend calls.