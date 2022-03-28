Singapore dine-and-dash saga gets complicated

A SINGAPOREAN couple has run into difficulties with the authorities after failing to pay for their meals. The couple – who was on their first date – ordered a luxurious meal worth SGD269.55 (RM839.26) at a Korean barbecue restaurant. However, both left without paying for the bill.
When the two were contacted by the owner Madam Ho, they each insisted that the other person should cover the payment instead. According to the man, Mr Jung, his date had promised to treat him after standing him up a couple of times.
“We were only (at the restaurant) for an hour, from around 7.30pm to 8.30pm,” said Jung, who is a manager in his 50s. “I told her, thanks for dinner, and I went outside to wait for less than five minutes while she went to the washroom.
“She came out, and I thought she (had) paid. I said goodbye and we went in different directions.”
Jung further elaborated that his date had ordered an expensive Korean beef set as their meal, assuming that she was treating him.
But clearly, he got the wrong idea. The lady who has since paid for her share explained to Madam Ho that Jung offered to pay. This is because he felt bad for leaving during their meal a few times to attend calls.
Although Madam Ho initially sought to take legal action against the woman, she ended up siding with the woman. In fact, she does not believe Jung one bit.
“I believe the woman. I don’t trust the guy. She was apologetic. He wasn’t ... the last time he talked to us, his tone made us very angry.
“We talked to him nicely and asked for payment, but he laughed at us. My husband said we will make a police report. He laughed and said, ‘Go call the police,“ said Madam Ho whose lawyer has sent Jung a letter of demand.
Since the incident was made public, many netizens have urged Jung to settle the payment. Some have even offered to pay for their meal. To which Madam Ho has politely rejected saying: “Thank you very much, really.
“However, we would like to deny accepting any payments on behalf of the two as nobody should be paying for the wrongdoings of those two.”
As for Jung himself, he has insisted on his date to settle the bill. “It is not a matter. I can pay easily. But I should not let the woman (his date) get away with this.”