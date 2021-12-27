Singaporean artist Wang Lei raises funds for flood victims

SINGAPOREAN artist and online fishmonger Wang Lei, better known as “Mai Yu Ge” or “Fishmonger King”, recently announced on social media that he had successfully raised over RM600,000 to help flood victims in Malaysia.

According to Wang Lei’s Facebook post, the funds did not come from large corporations or corporations, but rather was the result of generous people coming together to help.

All donations were collected from Singaporeans and Malaysians, in amounts ranging between S$5 (RM15.43) and S$1,000 (RM3,085.73).

At one point in his last live broadcast, he announced that the amount had increased to over RM560,000.

In an interview with Singapore news agency 8World, Wang Lei revealed that he has donated to over 8,000 Malaysian families in the past.

On another Facebook Live, Wang said he had assigned his team at Penang to help pack food and necessities in the disaster area.

“I haven’t been able to sleep well ever since the donation drive started.

“I know that I’m always funny and playful during my livestreams, but this time I decided to be serious. Please help Malaysia as much as you can.”

When asked why he started the donation campaign, Wang said it was a way to repay the Malaysians who had helped him in the past, adding that he was concerned about the people affected by flood.