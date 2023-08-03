Singaporean company rewards long-time staff with Rolex watches and gold bars

IT IS the norm for companies to show their appreciation toward their employees by rewarding them for hitting certain milestones in their careers, thereby acknowledging their efforts in contributing to the company’s success.

A company in Singapore had recently rewarded their long-time staff with Rolex watches, The Straits Times reported.

The Singaporean restaurant conglomerate Paradise Group awarded the generous gift to staff who have worked at the company for over 10 years during their “Glamorous Night” themed dinner.

The lavish dinner was held at the Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom and cost S$2 million (RM6,660,488.00) to organise.

The Rolex watches were given to staff who have worked at the company for over 10 years, regardless of their position.

Not only that, employees who were the recipients of the five to 15-year-long service awards were also gifted a Suisse gold bar, amongst the company’s tokens of appreciation.