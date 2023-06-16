Singaporean condemned for “tasteless” post using friend’s death to promote insurance

BEING an insurance agent, the job can be difficult since the commission is based on the number of clients they have snagged. However, there is always a time and place to do business.

A Singaporean insurance agent’s social media post was called out recently on a subreddit platform, r/Singapore for distasteful manner of promoting the importance of insurance when announcing the death of a friend.

The screenshot of the post uploaded by Reddit user @Holy_Beergut said that his “BMT camp mate” has passed away from cancer leaving behind his wife and young daughter.

“Using your army buddy’s passing to sell insurance, real classy there,” the Redditor captioned their post.

The insurance agent also hoped that the deceased friend had purchased some life insurance before his passing to sustain his family during “rough times”.

“I will make it a point to ensure that my friends, relatives and loved ones will be able to do so.

“Please do not hesitate to reach out to me for any financial planning for yourself and your family to ensure they are adequately covered,” the agent said in his Facebook post.

@Holy_Beergut then explained in the comments that it was posted by someone they knew from Singapore’s National Service program.

“I replied to his post and called him out on how tasteless his post felt, but he just quietly deleted my post without responding,” they said.

Netizens were glad that this person’s behaviour was called out as it is never a good thing to use someone’s death as a means for profit.