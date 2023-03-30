Singaporean food vendor spotted selling pork items at Bazaar Ramadan

RAMADAN BAZAARS are one of the most sought after places for food hunting. However, vendors must abide by certain religious sensitivities as the bazaar is open on the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims who are buying goods from the stalls to break their fast.

A Singaporean food vendor was found selling pork in Bazaar Ramadan, violating the Islamic law of prohibition of consuming pork products.

The vendor was spotted selling their non-halal products at the Bazar Raya Utara and action was immediately taken by the Marsiling Constituency Office after receiving many complaints from the bazaar patrons.

’The organisers have engaged with the operator and have taken immediate corrective steps to stop the sale of pork,” said Marsiling: Our Community, Our Home in their Facebook post.

Netizens were needless to say not happy with the organisers, questioning their guidelines on selling non-halal food in a Ramadan bazaar in the first place.

“Why don’t make it only halal stalls? I mean if you have non-halal stalls, it will be very confusing what can sell, what cannot sell right? I mean this is just common sense,” a netizen pointed out.

“The organiser simply didn’t understand the word Ramadan. Alcohol or liquor and pork or pork products are strictly prohibited in this bazaar.,” another netizen said.

“May I advise that only Muslims or those with genuine halal certifications be allowed to operate F&B stalls in future Ramadan bazaars? This should have been the standard procedure from the get go,” a netizen commented.