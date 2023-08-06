Singaporean lands in ‘hot soup’ for mocking Malaysia, High commission responds

THE nerve! Joking about a country is really not funny. If you call yourself a stand-up comedian, you should practise good manners in your humorous engagement with your audience.

One Singaporean stand-up comedian recently found herself in hot soup after she had insulted Malaysians during one of her sessions at Comedy Cellar, a comedy club in Manhattan, New York by making fun of the missing MH370 plane.

Says reported that Singaporean Jocelyn Chia’s performance was posted on the club’s TikTok account, in which she made some harsh comments about Malaysia.

The comedian had opened her gig by sharing the history of Singapore to the audience.

“After we gained independence from the British, we were a struggling little nation. In order to survive, we formed a union with a larger, more powerful country, Malaysia,“ she said.

An excited member of the audience then presumably from Malaysia cheered loudly after hearing her mention Malaysia.

Chia then asked if they were from Malaysia, to which they responded with a yes, she then replied, “F--k you, a--holes.”

Without any remorse for mocking an audience, she told the Malaysians that when Singapore was removed from Malaysia, the republic’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew cried on television because he “thought they wouldn’t survive without Malaysia”.

“40 years later, we became a first world country. And you guys, Malaysia? What are you now? Still a developing country,“ she mocked.

“F--k you, Malaysia,“ she added, raising ire amongst the Malaysian audience and netizens, mostly fellow Malaysians.

She didn’t stop there, but continued by making harsh jokes about missing flight MH370.

She joked about how Malaysians had never visited Singapore in 40 years, and went on to impersonate Malaysia by saying, “Yeah, I tried but you know, my aeroplanes cannot fly.”

“What? Malaysian Airlines going missing (is) not funny, huh? Some jokes don’t land,“ she said.

“This joke kills in Singapore,“ she added.

The Malaysians then interrupted and said they were going to leave her with a bad review, Chia unapologetically replied, “That’s okay, they don’t have Internet.”

Netizens were outraged over her remarks about Malaysia, while Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon apologised on behalf of the republic to all Malaysians.

Menon in a Star Online report today (June 8) said he is appalled by the “gratuitously offensive comments” made by Chia.

He also said that Chia was no longer a Singaporean stating, “ “The Singapore Government does not condone words or actions that cause harm or hurt to others and Chia, who is no longer Singaporean, does not in any way reflect our views,“ said Menon.

“I sincerely apologise to all Malaysians for her hurtful remarks,“ Menon added.

Before you speak, think. It will save you from a lot of trouble. Chia’s words igniting hate should never be made a norm, any form of hate speech, whether meant for laughs, is still never funny!