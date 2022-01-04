Singaporean OnlyFans creator Titus Low charged for ‘obscene’ content

ONLYFANS creator Titus Low was charged on Dec 30, 2021 for uploading explicit materials to OnlyFans, an online subscription-based content platform.

The 22-year-old Singaporean has been charged with two charges of transmitting pornography via electronic means, and one count of not obeying orders. Low’s case is considered the first lawsuit against a content creator on the controversial website.

Low is known to have uploaded 32 sexually explicit photos and 29 videos to his OnlyFans account between April 2021 and October 2021. It is also known that he uploaded three obscene photos and five videos to his account in October.

On October 11, 2021, he received an order from a police officer not to log in to his OnlyFans account, but he allegedly broke the order.

Low, represented by an attorney, was released on bail following his court hearing, on the condition that he would not access his OnlyFans account nor contact any prosecution witnesses.

He is not required to attend any further mentions in court unless new charges are raised, or unless he pleads not guilty,

The case has been adjourned to Jan 20.