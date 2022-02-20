Singaporean TikToker adds coffee powder to fried rice

SINGAPORE-BASED TikTok user Ewjeans recently went viral for adding Nescafe Gold instant coffee powder into his fried rice.

The video started off with him showing us the basic ingredients that we’re all familiar with until he poured the coffee powder into the perfectly mixed fried rice. The 29-second clip has since gone viral, with over 342,000 views, 37,900 likes, and 1554 comments at the time of writing.

Even though he didn’t mention in the video if the dish was good or not, many TikTok users were highly against the idea of adding coffee powder to fried rice.

They immediately took to the comment section to express their disbelief and asked him to “come to his senses”.

“I’m waiting for an apology video and an explanation on why,“ one user commented.

While some users are genuinely curious about the taste of the ‘coffee fried rice’, most of the users were taken aback by his culinary desecration.

Watch the video here.

However, this isn’t the first time Ewjeans went viral for his ‘creative’ mind – previously, he even tried adding a three-in-one Milo sachet to his fried rice.

Would you try something like this?