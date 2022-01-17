Sister of teen hit-and-run victim pleads for witnesses

THE heartbroken sister of a 19-year-old boy who was found dead following a hit-and-run incident last week is urgently seeking witnesses and information on his sudden death.

In her Instagram Story which was posted under the account @celinehongszeting, she wrote: “My brother was found dead on Jalan Subang Utama, SS14 on 12 January 2022 around 11pm. Till now we have totally no clue what had happened to him. Whoever witnessed or if you have any information regarding this, please kindly contact 03-56210342 Police Station Subang Jaya to provide further information.”