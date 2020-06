PETALING JAYA: Activist and lawyer Siti Kasim’s tribute to drunk driving victim Khairul Anuar has been met with sarcasm.

Muhammad Khairul Anwar Abdul Hamid, 42, died on the spot after his motorcycle was rammed into by a car driven by a man under the influence of alcohol.

Siti Kasim in her post said: “Tonight, I am mourning for the loss of a friend (Khairul Anuar). He was allegedly hit by a drunk driver. I first met him about 11 years ago at a night run for the Orang Asli. I don’t run. I was there to give moral support to the runners who were fundraising for the Orang Asli.”

Her tribute drew almost 9,000 laughter emojis on Facebook, alongside sarcastic comments from netizens.

“A lot of people clicked the laugh react button because they are laughing at Siti Kasim, not Khairul Anuar,” said a netizen.

This is believed to be in reference to Siti Kasim’s stance on not banning alcohol. She had in a Facebook post on May 26, advocated tougher punishment for drunk drivers, instead of banning the sale of alcohol.

“This is what happens when someone fights for the rights of drunk drivers, they lose a friend to a drunk driver,” said a netizen.