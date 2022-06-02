Six-feet cobra takes over railway officer’s desk

AN UNINVITED guest visited a railway panel room in Kota, India.

A 6-feet long cobra snake was spotted sitting calmly on the signal panel at the Ravtha Road station of the Kota division on the Delhi-Mumbai railroad.

Despite the cobra’s intimidating size, the railway operating officer remained calm, patiently waiting for the cobra to leave his workspace.

A journalist from The Daily Pioneer shared the incident via a tweet.

Amused by the scenario, jokes and fear poured in equal measures as soon as the tweet started gaining traction.