SM Entertainment with names such as NCT, Exo, Aespa and Red Velvet under its label has been ordered to pay 20.2 billion won to the South Korean government.

The investigation headed by the Seoul regional office of South Korea’s National Tax Service revealed that SM would have to pay the amount by March 31. According to South China Morning Post, the amount is about three percent of the company’s net worth.

It’s also revealed that SM will pay by the deadline but also intends to file an appeal.

The investigation was part of a large-scale special probe beyond the usual tax audits into the outflow of company capital, especially the transactions relating to company founder Lee Soo-man.

Lee Soo-man has not formally headed the company as CEO for several years. The restructuring in 2019 resulted in Lee’s relative, Lee Sung-soo taking over the role as CEO. Nevertheless, Lee Soo-man is still recognized as the top decision maker and executive producer.

Lee Soo-man made it onto Interpol’s radar due to embezzling from SM in its early days and was found guilty of the crime in 2004. However, the case was ultimately set aside and the finances settled. It was the same year when SM launched the widely successful group TVXQ.

This is the third time SM has undergone a major tax investigation with the company ending up having to pay several million dollars to the South Korean tax services.