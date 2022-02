A domestic AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, Sabah allegedly had to be diverted to Kuching, Sarawak after passengers in the cabin sighted a snake.

Videos and images showing the silhouette of a snake has been making the rounds on social media.

According to Malay Mail, AirAsia Group confirmed the incident and triggered the pilot to make a decision to divert the plane to Kuching instead.

It was reported that no one was hurt in the incident.