Snatch thieves caught on CCTV stealing from elderly woman in Subang

A RECENT clip surfaced on social media showing a couple of snatch thieves on a busy street stole from an elderly woman.

The viral video clip by Facebook group SJ Echo depicted a dashcam footage that recently caught two snatch thieves on a motorcycle moving who stole from an old woman on a busy road in Taipan, USJ 10 area in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

“Snatch thieves have started targeting unwary pedestrians in busy commercial areas in Subang Jaya. The latest incident was caught on a car cam along the road in Taipan USJ 10,” the caption in the post said.

In the video clip, it seemed that the thieves were moving in what seemed a dangerously erratic fashion, almost knocking down a few people, in what seems to be an attempt to rob them and then zooming in close to an elderly couple, in a split second, stole the old woman’s purse.

“The pair on the motorcycle were riding against traffic when they suddenly made a u-turn; attempting to grab valuables from the family but failed. Undeterred, they went for an elderly couple next,” added the post’s caption.

The viral clip was then submitted to authorities, according to SJ Echo, for further investigation.