Social media users urged not to share graphic Qurban images

Eid al-Adha is one of the two most important holidays celebrated by those who profess the Islamic faith, which honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

During this holiday, Qurban – the ritual sacrifice of a livestock animal – is performed, and the meat distributed to the less fortunate.

As during most celebrations, some of us who are social media obsessed would post anything we see. However, over the past few years there has been a conscious effort to limit the spread of graphic images of the ritual sacrifice process.

One Twitter user, Sharifah Shahidah (@imShahidah) took to the platform to remind netizens not share bloody photos of their qurban (sacrificial animals).

“Yes it is Eid Adha. Show respect. We put them in the highest of respect. Please don’t disrespect by happily showing their bloody lifeless body & severed head. They’re not for your entertainment,“ she tweeted.

“Why show respect? It’s the same principle why you put the qurban in the direction of the qiblat & that you’re not supposed to show the blade in front of them. The same reason you don’t pick nursing mothers amongst them & why you apply the quickest and least painful way to perform it.”

Her message was echoed by other users, who agreed that the holy ritual should be treated with more respect.

“This “sharing” for the sake of sharing mentality is really sickening,“ another user tweeted.