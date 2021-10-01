Socialite Jamie Chua admits she sold her Birkins to feed her kids

In the episode ‘Beyond the Birkins’ on the Pass the Power with Paige Parker podcast, Singapore socialite Jamie Chua revealed a low point in her life after a high profile divorce battle with her multi-millionaire ex-husband, Indonesian tycoon Nurdian Cuaca, in 2010.

Paige Parker asked Chua whether she had to sell any of her Hermes bags during that time. Chua admitted that she had to sell some of her Birkin bags from her collection in order to have some money to feed her children.

She also shared that buying bags might be “one of the best investments” that she made, because these luxury bags still retain their value even when used.

According to Business Insider, Hermes Birkin bags can retail anywhere from US$9,000 (RM37,660) to US$500,000 (RM2.09 million) each.