Son called ‘anak derhaka’ by mother for late monthly allowance

IT is the norm in most communities to always give back to our parents when we have started working as a sign of gratitude and respect; however, all things considered, it is still a heavy responsibility to shoulder depending on one’s salary and should not be taken for granted.

Lately, a young wife shared her husband’s experience on Twitter page @ConfessTweetMY on how his mother lashed out at him for sending her monthly allowance late.

She started by saying that her husband felt like he made a mistake telling his family how much he earned from his job and how it created a vicious cycle of his family mooching off his money.

“My husband said that it was a big mistake telling his family how much he earned and they started demanding him to send more money and even saying that he has forgotten his roots when he refused their requests for money,” she said in her post.

She then said that her husband was late in sending his family their monthly allowance and his mother informed his older brother who then called him and scolded him, calling him ungrateful and arrogant.

“My husband’s older brother was informed by his mother that he was late in paying her monthly allowance, so he called my husband and told him off, calling him arrogant and ungrateful.

“Not only that, he said that he was unfilial to his mother, abandoning her back home,” she added.

Her husband did not say anything back to his brother and decided to distance himself from his family, including his mother. Two months pass by and his mother contacts him, asking him whether he will stop sending her money or not.

“His mother contacted him after two months of not speaking to each other asking whether he stopped sending money to her. He did not reply.

“By the third month, his mother began to send messages containing ‘hadith’ about being ‘anak derhaka’ and reminding him of his responsibilities as a son,” she said.

Her husband’s brother contacts him again throughout this period, pleading for financial help for their parents and he can only spare RM100 which is not enough to cover their bills and her husband does not reply to his pleas either.

A year rolls by and his mother finally apologised due to her lack of patience back then and lack of consideration for his situation.

“My husband’s mother texted an apology to him a year later, saying that she was impatient and did not think about his situation at all, then rashly told her older son, who then berated him.

“He just wanted her apology all this time and looking at how much he has sacrificed for his family, he was insulted and turned away just because he was slightly late in paying them their allowance,” she explained.

Her husband then started sending money back to his mother but has not returned to his hometown as he is still affected by his family’s words.

“He does not feel vengeful towards them but quite disappointed and broken hearted at their past behaviour towards him.

“He then told me not to tell each other’s families how much we earn and give whatever we can spare sincerely,” she concluded in her post.