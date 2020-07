South Korean actors Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing On You) and Lee Sun Gyun (Parasite) are in talks to star in a Hollywood film titled Cross.

Cross will be directed by Andrew Niccol, who is known for his sci-fi films such as In Time, The Host and Gattaca.

Set in the future, the film tells the story of a multiracial country that is divided into two nations with a border. The majority of the plot will be centered on the story of the people caught in between a nation that is wealthy and another which is impoverished.

Current updates stated that Son Ye Jin has confirmed to star in the upcoming sci-fi film opposite Sam Worthington of Avatar and Clash of the Titans fame. Worthington will play a character who lives in the wealthy nation.

Son Ye Jin will be playing the character Vera who is a tough woman who lives in the impoverished nation. She becomes a widow when her husband died trying to cross the border and has to raise her son as a single mother.

Lee Sun Gyun is still reviewing the offer and has not come to a decision yet. According to several sources, Lee Sun Gyun has been offered the role of an intimidating and powerful chief of border protection.

Cross has been in development over a decade but the project came to fruition when Niccol was struck by inspiration when he visited South Korea last year.

Due to Korea’s current status as ‘the only divided nation in the world,’ Niccol became interested in filming the movie in Korea with Korean actors. He has also personally reached out to Son Ye Jin in hopes to cast her for the film.

The film production is targeted to begin in Korea in March 2021.