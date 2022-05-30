‘Sorry if I am slow’ video of pregnant mother riding motorcycle goes viral

RECENTLY, a TikTok video of a pregnant mother has gone viral on social media.

“Sorry if I am slow, I am pregnant,” she carries the paper sign on her back while riding the motorcycle.

The video is uploaded by user Azhar Kamal with the caption, “Cheers mother, hopefully, what you do will be a blessing for the family, wish you healthy and hopefully, the baby in the womb will become a good & pious child.”

Netizens were impressed by the mother and praised her for riding the motorcycle for work even when she is pregnant.

The video is believed to be originated from our neighbour country, Indonesia.