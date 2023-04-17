South Korea allocates RM2,194 allowance to reclusive youths to help them leave the house

ALL OF US have been observing a recent growth in the Hikikomori culture (acute social retreat), particularly in nations like Japan and Korea. As much as you can blame the lockdown, many socioeconomic variables are also at play.

The South Korean government recently announced that it will provide its reclusive teenagers a monthly income of KRW650,000, or roughly RM2,194 to encourage them to venture outside more.

The plan, a brand-new measure unveiled by the nation’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, also provides these solitary kids with support for their education, employment, and health.

According to a British newspaper, over 350,000 Koreans between the ages of 19 and 39 are classified as being “lonely or isolated” based on information from the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs. The new initiatives are intended to increase the nation’s support for solitary youth to “recover their daily lives and reintegrate into society”.

The programme itself is not brand-new because it was released in November of the previous year. However, the measures were broadened to include a monthly grant for living costs for those between the ages of 9 and 24 who are severely withdrawing from society.

In addition, the plan provides funds for youth to participate in cultural activities as well as other forms of assistance. Which includes aiding school supplies and gym equipment as well as paying for the physical appearance correction of those who are impacted, such as covering scars.

What do you folks think of the South Korean government’s move, then? Do you want Malaysia to adopt a similar policy? Let us know what you think.