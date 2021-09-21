South Korean celebrities wish fans a happy Chuseok

While Malaysians celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival today, South Koreans are celebrating their version of the festival known as Chuseok or Thanksgiving Day.

During Chuseok, Korean locals usually get to enjoy a three-day holiday and return to their hometowns for family reunions. Due to the current pandemic, they might have to keep in touch with their loved phones through video and phone calls.

Instead of mooncakes, families get to feast on delicious songpyeon rice cakes, Hangwa cakes, and kkultteok (honey-filled rice cake tteokbokki).

Here are some videos of Korean celebrities wishing their fans a happy Chuseok!

BTS