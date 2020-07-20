South Korean music legend BoA celebrates her 20th debut anniversary

Before there were Kpop bands such as Girls Generation, BTS and BLACKPINK, South Korean singer BoA made waves internationally with her catchy songs and sick dance moves. Often credited as the Queen of Kpop, she is celebrating her 20th debut anniversary and commemorated it by appearing on the August cover of Allure Korea magazine.





“I first want to congratulate myself and say, ‘You’ve worked hard. I’m proud of you.’ I think time has passed very quickly with many ups and downs. I’m very lucky to be able to do what I want and be loved for it. The past 20 years have been so fun,” she said.





