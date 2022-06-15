Spider-Man stunt goes wrong at Disney theme park

VISITORS at the Disney California Adventure Park were taken by surprise over the weekend, after witnessing an animatronic Spider-Man crash during a routine stunt show at the facility.

In an Instagram clip which went viral, the Spider-Man animatronic robot can be seen launched into the air, before eventually crashing into the facade of the opposite building, damaging some vents.

For those wondering, the Spider-Man robot was meant to land perfectly on his feet.

It was specualted that a malfunction caused the robot to miss its mark. However, it seemed as though ride operators may have known that the accident was imminent.

Just before the crash, theme park guests heard Tom Holland’s pre-recorded voice saying: “Sharon, airbags please”, just before the crash. To which, the artificial intelligence assistant accompanying the webslinger replied: “The web facility is not equipped with airbags.”

Although the malfunction was not explained, the attraction was quickly resumed later that day, with the damaged vents repairs. Parkgoers got to catch the later showings of the swing stunt, which went off without a hitch.

“As with any flight, there can be some bumps along the way, but Spider-Man was back in action in time for his afternoon adventures in Avengers Campus!” explained a representative from Disney.

