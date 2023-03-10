Stabbing in Terengganu laundromat

A woman was recently stabbed in a laundrette in Seberang Takir, Terengganu, and the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media after being posted online by the victim’s sister.

In this four-second video, we observe the woman being kicked, punched, and having her back stabbed by a male.

Moreover, the victim’s sister asserted “Pray for her. This serves as a reminder for ladies, like me, when travelling. Bring a companion and use extra caution.

The woman was stabbed with a pair of scissors, according to Kuala Terengganu District Deputy Police Chief Superintendent Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail.

The victim was also struck and kicked by the offender before he escaped in a Proton Wira.

The perpetrator, according to a popular (X) Twitter account, was driving a blue Proton Wira with the licence plate CBH 1163.

Please inform Terengganu authorities if you have heard or seen anything that could help resolve this case.

Finally, do watch out for one another and be mindful of your surroundings at all times.

However, do share your thoughts on this and your reasonings behind the sudden increase in violent crimes within our community.