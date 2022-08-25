‘Stabbing incident’ at Hospital Taiping just part of simulation exercise

THE police have debunked claims on social media that a man was stabbed at Hospital Taiping, saying it was just part of a drill, The Star Online reports.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said it was only a simulation exercise conducted by the hospital on Wednesday and today.

A message, along with a photograph of the “victim” with a knife embedded in his chest and a video clip showing him being wheeled into an ambulance, had gone viral.

The message claimed that the man, a chef, had been stabbed in the chest after an altercation.