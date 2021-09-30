Stall worker laughed at himself after reading long essay on food receipt

Food is very important to Malaysians and we really make sure our food orders are right down to the type and amount of sauces.

Recently, a worker at a food stall got a headache when he received a long food order request and he posted it up on Tiktok for a little laugh at himself.

The customer wrote a long essay under the further request section. With much dedication, the poor worker had to go through each line carefully.

One of the requests was to make sure to ‘flood’ the rice with gravy (kuah) until the rice couldn’t be seen. If the worker failed to fulfill the order based on the strict criteria, the customer said they’ll never order from the shop again.