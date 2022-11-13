Stand up comedians urge nation to vote (Video)

SEVERAL stand up comedians have banded together to create a video on social media urging fellow Malaysians to vote in the upcoming general elections (GE15)

The video posted on Instagram was created as an initiative by stand up comedian Kuah Jenhan by gathering many well known comedians in an effort to encourage the nation to exercise their right to vote on Nov 19.

The line up included comedians Harith Iskander, Jason Leong, Steven Bones, Kavin Jayaram and film director Shamaine Othman, just to name a few.

The Instagram reel was made in a light hearted manner in hopes to draw more attention to an important manner such as voter’s rights and the power to choose one’s government with the message of ‘Don’t Let Malaysia Sink’.