The long-awaited Chinese drama Falling Into Your Smile which premiered on June 23 is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Qing Mei.

Starring Xu Kai and Cheng Xiao, the rom-com follows the life of a group of young eSports gamers in China and depicts the romance entanglements between the youths.

Tong Yao (played by Cheng Xiao) sees her boyfriend destroyed by his obsession with eSports. Despite this setback in her personal life, she is signed up as a professional eSports gamer thanks to her own stellar game results.

She joins team ZGDX and meets the leader Lu Sicheng (Xu Kai). While battling side by side during tournaments and leading their team to victory, their feelings for each other begin to blossom.