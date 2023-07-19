Stepdaughter ‘given away’ since stepfather didn’t want her

SOME time ago, the mother of an 11-year-old girl gave her away because her husband of one year did not want her.

The stepfather apparently described the kid as a ‘problem’. Though, depression was suspected to be the main cause of the mother ‘dumping’ her 11-year-old daughter.

Seri Alam District Police, Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak stated that his department only learnt of the incident around 8pm on Saturday.

According to him, the report was lodged by a nursery school teacher in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bharu.

“The child walked to the nursery by herself and told her that her mother refused to take care of her any longer and wanted to send her to the Child Care Centre,“ according to the 42-year-old complainant.

The mother then came forward to submit a police report a day after that, saying that “she willingly handed the child over to the nursery and could not take care of him due to life constraints,“ he added in a statement.

The investigation revealed that the mother had depression and receives monthly treatment at the nearby Permai Hospital.

“We also discovered that the child in question did not experience any neglect, abuse, or sexual harassment.” the superintendent mentioned.

According to Sohaimi, the child is currently in the Child Care Centre in Johor Bahru.

Apparently, the 11-year-old daughter was allegedly deserted by her mother earlier after the authorities discovered a social media post on Twitter that said she was newly married.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Is blood really thicker than water?