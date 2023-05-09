Strange flying object captured in KL sky causes stir online

A recent viral clip of a mysterious flying object in the Malaysian night sky has stunned netizens.

The TikTok video by @styflystudio managed to capture the bright flying object that suddenly appeared and flew downwards, near the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

The creator of the video stated that he diligently records the Merdeka celebration fireworks every year before midnight.

But while reviewing this year’s Merdeka footage, he noticed the strange flying object.

“This is not a normal aircraft because it is moving so fast. I did not notice it when I was recording it.

“The video speed is 30 frames per second (fps) and the resolution is in 4K. I tried zooming in, but this is the best I can do,” he said in his video.

In the zoomed-in version of the sighting, the flying object was seen briefly lighting up as it descended near the Petronas Twin Towers.

While netizens jokingly speculated about the identity of the flying object, some others theorised that it could most likely be a meteor.