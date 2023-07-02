Stray dog grieves cat friend’s death, buries body immediately

ANIMALS possess intelligence that at times the average person cannot comprehend. One may believe that animals do not feel complex emotions as humans do however others believe that they are capable of experiencing a wide spectrum of emotions such as grief and loss like we do as human beings.

A touching video had been circulating online recently of a dog burying a cat who was run over by a vehicle while crossing a road.

TikTok user @innerthoughts.99 explained that both animals were crossing the road when the cat was hit by a vehicle leaving the dog whining, devastated at her friend’s life snatched in the blink of an eye.

“I notice the dog patiently waiting to get to the cat and then she grabs her and runs across (the road),” the TikTok user said in the caption.

The 32 second long video showed the dog using a flower bed atop a concrete structure and proceeded to bury her friend in it. She was seen frantically digging the earth while holding the cat’s corpse.

In the clip, the dog managed to bury her cat friend in the freshly dug earth, seemingly positioning her body at a suitable angle before properly laying her to rest.

The video amassed 19 million views on TikTok at the time of reading. Netizens were moved at the sight of the dog’s action of burying her friend.

“Animals mourn just like people. When one of our cats died the other meowed so loud for weeks, they definitely feel the loss of another animal,” a netizen said.

“My dog did this when one of her puppies died. She took it and buried it,” another netizen commented.

“This is the most heartbreaking yet beautiful thing I have ever seen,” a netizen said.