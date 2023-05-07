Street vendor earns up to RM 80k monthly selling curry puffs

I believe that at some point in our lives, we have all considered starting a business venture but decided against it due to uncertainties.

Well consider Jasmin Pannoot as a prime example, since he has displayed an incredible act of tenacity and fortitude in order to eventually taste the fruit of his accomplishments.

He had been selling currypuffs, also known as “epok-epok” in his state, for almost seven years, and had spent hours labouring in the heat of the sun while walking more than 10 kilometres between Dataran Pontian and Laman Diraha Pontian.

Not to mention that he had previously pursued several unsuccessful business projects before starting his current one with just RM 40.

He said, “In the beginning it was difficult to get rid of the shame of being a street trader, but for the sake of my wife and seven children, I did it for the sake of survival.”

Then he went on to set up shop in a few well-known food establishments in the neighbourhood, selling many different kinds of curry puffs, including potato, egg, sardine, and many more.

He soon began selling frozen curry puffs, which come in different sizes and fillings, for RM8 per bag.

In order to attain his wealth, it did not stop there. He was also able to have meetings with Singaporean business people to make his famous curry puffs exportable to other nations.

As stated by Kosmo, he had thus far been successful in making sales of between RM 60,000 and RM 80,000 each month, and occasionally even RM 100,000 during school breaks.

Jasmin claims he is content since the company he led has created job opportunities for 15 other young people, as modest as he can be about his path.

After hearing Jasmin’s success story, I think it may be time to dust off our creative thinking caps and launch that business.