Student caned for taking 2 hours to solve math questions, teacher apologises

The boy’s arm, hand, and leg all had red marks, as seen in the pictures that went with the post.

WE’VE all endured the occasional light caning by Asian standards. Nevertheless, there are occasions when some teachers disregard the guidelines for boundaries and go too far.

On July 11, a woman complained to the Batu Pahat group on Facebook, in a since-deleted post about how a teacher hit her friend’s son for taking two hours to complete Math equations.

The boy’s arm, hand, and leg all had red marks, as seen in the pictures that went with the post.

“Should children be handled in this way if they don’t finish their homework? Why do they need to be treated harshly for such a little matter? The woman wrote.

Following the post, the teacher had also created his own post explaining his side of his story to defend himself.

In the post, he detailed how he became enraged with his pupil after he spent nearly two hours working out a single mathematics problem.

“I asked the student to extend his foot so I could cane him, but he refused. I then spanked his arms, legs, and stomach out of rage.

Additionally, he expressed regret for his conduct and said he would work on himself. He also apologised for his behaviour.

The woman continued her Facebook post by asking, “Why have these incidents become more frequent in Batu Pahat recently? Every child is loved by their parents. Where are the professional requirements for teachers?

What would you do? Would you allow a teacher to physically punish your child?