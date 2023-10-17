Student carries out broken handrail from university bus

BUSES are an effective and budget-friendly medium of transport. However one would never expect to bring back “something” from their trip on the bus.

A viral video showed a university student’s spontaneity alighting his bus ride with a portion of its handrail.

In a video posted on X (Twitter) by @localrkyt, the male student clad in a dark green shirt was recorded carrying the bus handrail with him when getting down from the bus, with other students trailing behind him appearing quite amused at the hilarious sight.

According to netizens, the incident was believed to have taken place at University Utara Malaysia.

Not only that, many netizens were tickled at the absurdity of the incident, suggesting that said bus railing could be “repurposed as a clothes hanger”.

Other netizens questioned out of concern as to why the handrail had fallen apart in the first place and why the student was holding on to it.