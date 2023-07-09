Student earns RM100k in two weeks by selling apparel

IN this day and age, the subject of what you do and how much money you make doing it will always be one that is of interest, Especially now that the younger generation are more interested in earning without having to start at the bottom of a company’s hierarchy.

In this instance, a young man succeeded in his chosen field of passion and earned RM100,000 in just two weeks, by selling garments.

While still pursuing his studies at Poly-Tech Mara College (KPTM) in Bangi, Selangor, Muhammad Amin Syarifuddin Aziz told mStar that he started his apparel company in August 2022 as a result of market demand and current fashion trends.

He claimed, “When I stopped attending school years ago, I didn’t give it much thought and instead began a business selling corn juice, where I made roughly RM1,000 per day.”

He then added, “I decided to sell garments after I resumed my studies, as I didn’t want to worry my parents by asking them for money.”

Additionally, Amin said that in his first month, he only sold 300 pieces of apparel, but with the support of his friends, he was able to earn RM100,000 in one month.

Amin expressed his gratitude for his financial success but added that knowledge was crucial for anyone planning to start their own business.

Finding a purpose and following it is very inspiring, especially when you are only 22 years old and the calling earns you a respectable life.

Would you dare leave your office job to pursue a passion, even if it meant losing your steady income?