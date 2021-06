The popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits is coming to the big screens soon. Subtle Asian Traits is started by a group of Chinese Australians in 2018 while in high school and has become a space for Asians worldwide to post memes, hold serious discussions and share stories about their culture and community.

The popular page has over 1.9 million followers and counts celebrities such as Simu Liu among its fans.

The studio named Jumpcut is developing the project with Ivan Tsang and Justin R Ching serving as writers while John Zhang serves as the producer alongside the studio.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Zhang, a former development associate at Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment and an alumnus of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment’s Leaders Fellowship, secured the right to shop a project about Subtle Asian Traits from its nine Chinese-Australian founders.

He then brought the concept to Tsang and Ching, who developed a story, before taking it to Jumpcut head of development Winnie Kemp.

Based on a post by Ching, Kemp read the script over the Christmas holidays and the rest as they say is history.

Not much is shared about the plot other than it’ll be a college-set narrative. Hopefully, we’ll get to know more info about the show soon!