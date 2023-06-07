Sudden acid attack on unassuming family in the lift at Batu Caves

ANYONE noticing the rise in violent crimes around Malaysia? And the crimes this time are getting more bizarre and unforeseen.

Yesterday, on the 5th of July, a husband and wife who also runs a well-known restaurant in Selayang allegedly had acid thrown at them as they entered the lift of the Laksamana Jaya Apartments in Batu Caves, Gombak, Selangor.

The unplanned disaster was believed to have left the woman with serious burns all over her body and eyes.

According to Majoriti, their restaurant was also burned down a week prior to the acid-sprinkled incident, which is similarly thought to have been the consequence of resentment on the part of the opposing party.

It all started with an inconspicuous family and a lone man who are seen waiting patiently to board the lift in the opening moments of the viral CCTV footage.

At that moment, a suspicious man was seen quickly preparing something in a white plastic bag while tossing its contents to the family inside the elevator after promptly running away.

Seconds later, the husband and his son are seen hastily running outside in agony and distress out of the lift. While, the husband goes back to help his wife out of the lift.

Unfortunately, the video abruptly just ends there and no further information is given.

According to online platforms, it is known that the attack and the cause of their restaurant being burned was because of envy.

What are your thoughts on this? Can envy actually make people do crazy things?