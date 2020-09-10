Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles gets to keep Dean’s Impala once series ends

It has been confirmed! When the long-running TV series Supernatural ends, the keys to Dean Winchester’s famous 1967 Chevrolet Impala is going to Jensen Ackles himself.
"I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They're going to let me drive home the Impala,” Jensen told DigitalSpy.
His co-star Jared Padalecki, who plays Dean’s younger brother Sam Winchester, shared that he’ll be taking home some souvenirs as well.
"I have tons of s**t! I have a few trinkets that will stay with me forever that won't be missed by the production,” said Padalecki.
"I was going to steal the Men of Letter's bunker, but it wouldn't fit in my car sadly. But I have a few trinkets here and there that I hope to hold dear forever and ever."
The 1967 Impala has also appeared in Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow. The Legends stumbled upon the set of Supernatural while hunting for the Loom of Fate.
After 15 long years, the series is finally coming to an end this year with 20 episodes in Season 15.
Both actors did not give spoilers in the show’s final episode but they promised it will be an emotional experience.
"With both of these last two scripts, I got highly emotional just reading them," Ackles said.
"I'm going to have to dig deep when we film the end. I'm going to have to do what Dean does and push all that emotion down."